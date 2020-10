Midday Market Update: Stocks Reverse Course

Stocks fell even as positive fiscal stimulus news emerged.



Tweets about this Thestreet RT @TheStreet: MIDDAY MARKET UPDATE - Dow up 0.76% - Nasdaq up 0.29% - S&P 500 up 0.45% Stocks rose, although not in an aggressive rally,… 3 days ago TheStreet MIDDAY MARKET UPDATE - Dow up 0.76% - Nasdaq up 0.29% - S&P 500 up 0.45% Stocks rose, although not in an aggressi… https://t.co/Ch2WjQwavI 3 days ago Thestreet RT @TheStreet: MIDDAY MARKET UPDATE - Dow down 0.36% - Nasdaq down 1.13% - S&P 500 down 0.61% Stocks remained mostly down by midday, as e… 4 days ago TheStreet MIDDAY MARKET UPDATE - Dow down 0.36% - Nasdaq down 1.13% - S&P 500 down 0.61% Stocks remained mostly down by mid… https://t.co/0hrn8yehcy 4 days ago Thestreet RT @TheStreet: MIDDAY MARKET UPDATE - Dow down 0.35% - S&P 500 down 0.59% - Nasdaq down 0.92% Investors were weighing bank earnings and e… 5 days ago TheStreet MIDDAY MARKET UPDATE - Dow down 0.35% - S&P 500 down 0.59% - Nasdaq down 0.92% Investors were weighing bank earni… https://t.co/4PhbDbgZM9 5 days ago RT 2 GAIN MGWV/TFB RT @TheStreet: MIDDAY MARKET UPDATE - Dow up 1.04% - S&P 500 up 1.75% - Nasdaq up 2.75%. Stock gains accelerated… https://t.co/gbVEVeLiQU 1 week ago Robert K. Burnham Midday Update: Defensive Market Rally Underway https://t.co/Bjy4d93z7r 1 week ago