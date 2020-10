CVS seeking to fill 15,000 jobs as it prepares for COVID-19 uptick, potential vaccine Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:30s - Published 4 minutes ago CVS seeking to fill 15,000 jobs as it prepares for COVID-19 uptick, potential vaccine CVS Health announced Monday that it’s actively recruiting candidates to fill about 15,000 positions as we head into the fall and winter months. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FLU SEASON.THE COMPANY NEEDS HELPADMINISTERING COVID-19 TESTSAND FLU SHOTS.AN EXPANDED SCOPE OF PRACTICEALLOWS TRAINED PHARMACY TECHSTO ADMINISTER COVID-19VACCINATIONS-- AS LONG ASTHEY'RE UNDER THE SUPERVISIONOF AN IMMUNIZATION- CERTIFIEDPHARMACIST.C-V-S IS ALSO RECRUITINGSEVERAL THOUSAND WORK-FROM-HOMECUSTOMER SERVICE REP POSITIONS.IF YOU'RE INTERESTED, YOU CANAPPLY ONLINE.THAT CUP OF COFFEE MIGHT DO





You Might Like

Tweets about this WCPO 9 CVS Health announced Monday that it’s actively recruiting candidates to fill about 15,000 positions. https://t.co/lQv40JWq6c 11 minutes ago DASU North Wales RT @DASUNorthWales: 🔆DASU North Wales is hiring! We’re seeking passionate, dedicated people to fill these varied and exciting roles 💙☀️ #D… 36 minutes ago 25NewsKXXV CVS seeking to fill 15,000 jobs as it prepares for COVID-19 uptick, potential vaccine https://t.co/T8FRIvrhqQ 1 hour ago KMTV 3 News Now CVS Health announced Monday that it’s actively recruiting candidates to fill about 15,000 positions as we head into… https://t.co/0BV2HNAmIH 1 hour ago NS Human Rights .@OfficeofANSA is currently seeking to fill a Commubity Navigator position w/ the land-titles initiative Details at https://t.co/puTafDR2QW 1 hour ago NJSchoolJobs.com Support Personnel - Aide / Teacher Assistant / Paraprofessional at Coastal Learning Center - Monmouth in Howell, NJ… https://t.co/y69p7ssqx3 1 hour ago NBC26 News CVS Health announced Monday that it’s actively recruiting candidates to fill about 15,000 positions as we head into… https://t.co/7PgothIOhn 2 hours ago KSBY CVS seeking to fill 15,000 jobs as it prepares for COVID-19 uptick, potential vaccine https://t.co/qaMUhJlLl1 2 hours ago