He and Dr. Jill Biden referenced the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County and the CalWood Fire in Boulder County.



Related videos from verified sources With Multiple Visits To Pennsylvania, Candidates And Surrogates Are Thinking Strategically



If it seems like the presidential candidates and their surrogates cannot get enough of Pennsylvania, you are right. KDKA's Jon Delano has more on why the campaigns are always here. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:49 Published 3 hours ago Trump, Biden to face off in final debate of the election season



The final presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday evening. Both President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will meet in-person in Nashville, Tennessee. 23ABC's Bayan Wang spoke to a.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 04:11 Published 5 hours ago Oh, Snap! Obama Lets Loose On Trump On Campaign Trail



Democrats saw a sight for sore eyes on Wednesday when former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in Philadelphia. They see the former president as a key factor in encouraging Black men,.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:44 Published 5 hours ago