Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here's What Mark Sanchez Has to Say About QBs Like Pat Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott

Video Credit: People - Duration: 12:46s - Published
Here's What Mark Sanchez Has to Say About QBs Like Pat Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott

Here's What Mark Sanchez Has to Say About QBs Like Pat Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott

Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez talks about what it's like playing and working with other high-profile opponents


You Might Like


Tweets about this

people

People Here's What Mark Sanchez Has to Say About QBs Like Pat Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott​ https://t.co/VGzGB1qrBY 3 hours ago

JForma

Mr. F @Mark_Sanchez Dude. Help me out buddy.... this year has been tough enough for Jet fans. What are we doing here? https://t.co/ViFsGsnrW4 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Emmanuel Acho agrees Aaron Rodgers 'down years' are 'career years' for most QBs | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Emmanuel Acho agrees Aaron Rodgers 'down years' are 'career years' for most QBs | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

During an appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show', Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers said, 'down years for me are career years for other QBs'. Emmanuel Acho is joined by Marcellus Wiley and..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:03Published