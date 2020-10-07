Here's What Mark Sanchez Has to Say About QBs Like Pat Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott Video Credit: People - Duration: 12:46s - Published 7 minutes ago Here's What Mark Sanchez Has to Say About QBs Like Pat Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez talks about what it's like playing and working with other high-profile opponents 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this People Here's What Mark Sanchez Has to Say About QBs Like Pat Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott​ https://t.co/VGzGB1qrBY 3 hours ago Mr. F @Mark_Sanchez Dude. Help me out buddy.... this year has been tough enough for Jet fans. What are we doing here? https://t.co/ViFsGsnrW4 5 days ago