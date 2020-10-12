Recovered COVID-19 patients react to latest spike in cases

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:56s - Published 3 minutes ago

Two COVID-19 survivors are speaking out as the numbers of Coronavirus cases continue to rise.

41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSHAS THEIR MESSAGE.Emma Whitaker, COVID-19 survivor"It's like well, if I get it, Iget it.But, it could be a lot worse forpeople around you."Mara Lovell, COVID-19 Survivor"My biggest fear is getting it,not knowing I have it andgiving it to somebody thatmight have other issues."THESE WOMEN MIGHT NOTKNOW EACH OTHER BUTHAVE ONE THING INCOMMON..THEY ARECOVID-19 SURVIVORS.FOR MARA LOVELL, ITSTARTS WITH WHAT SHETHOUGHT WAS A SINUSINFECTION.Mara Lovell, COVID-19 Survivor"Then, I thought oh maybe it'sthe flu.

I wanted it to beeverything but COVID."ONE TEST LATER...SHE'SPOSITIVE.Mara Lovell, COVID-19 Survivor"I would get out of bed and itwas like oh I can't breathe andnow I am ready to take a nap."K-U STUDENT EMMAWHITAKER WENT TO AFRIENDS HOUSE ANDLATER FOUND OUTSOMEONE THERE WASSICK.Emma Whitaker, COVID-19 survivor"None of us were experiencinganything but we felt like itwould be best to get testedjust in case so we wouldn'tbring it onto campus butunfortunately it was positive."THE MIDWEST IS BUSTINGAT THE SEEMS WITHPOSITIVE COVID-19 CASES.MISSOURI RANKS TENTH INTHE U-S OF NEW POSITIVECASES IN 7 DAYS ACROSSTHE U-S WITH ALMOST11,000 CASES FROMOCTOBER 10-16.MEDICAL PROFESSIONALSSAY ONE REASON THISMIGHT BE HAPPENING --COVID FATIGUE.Monty Miller, Psychotherapist atSt.Luke's Hospital"We think wow, on theweekend we are just going tolay low a little bit and we aregoing to go out and have alittle bit of fun.

We are justnotgoing to be so careful.

But, itonly takes one time and it'salways that one time and thenwe get sick."AFTER EXPERIENCINGCOVID FIRST HAND, THESEWOMEN WANT PEOPLE TOTAKE IT MORE SERIOUSLY.Jordan Betts, 41 Action NewsReporter"What is your message topeople here in Kansas City?"Emma Whitaker, COVID-19 survivor"You think it's never going tohappen to you, you think it'sgoing to happen to otherpeople.

But, the reality is youcan spread it to your friendsand family like very easily."Mara Lovell, COVID-19 Survivor"We are on month seven of itand it's kind of at the pointwhere everybody just wants tobe like okay I haven't gotten itthis far.

I am probably notgoing to get it.

I can go out inpublic and not wear a mask orI can go to do this.

It's stilljustas bad as it was and it's goingto continue to get worse untilpeople start taking itseriously.JORDAN BETTS 41 ACTIONNEWS