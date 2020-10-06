Butte County seeing increase in voters

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 minutes ago

With election day still two weeks away, Butte County officials say they are already seeing a higher number of voters this year compared to the 2016 presidential election.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez is live at the city of chico municipal center, one of the ballot drop off locations.

Kristian how is the county making sure people's votes are counted?

Clerk recorder candace grubbs says voting by mail and using drop boxes like these are safe to use.

They also plan to open up voting assistance centers at the end of the month dan halter/lives in butte co: go out and vote.

With only 15 days left until election day - dan halter stopped by to cast his ballot early at the butte county clerk's office.

Dan halter/lives in butte co: personally id rather vote by person because a ballot might get lost in the mail, or you see ballot boxes like here, i would trust those.

Dan and sara cain/live in butte co: we thought we would rest easy knowing we dropping our ballot in person at the clerks office.

But if you do decide to mail your ballot or use a drop box - candace grubbs/butte co clerk recorder: i think its extremely safe to vote by mail in butte county, the post office is working wonderfully, they are working to get the ballots to us in a very timely manner.

And official drop boxes like this one here are also fine to use.

Grubbs says the county is seeing a spike in voters this year compared to the last presidential election.

Candace grubbs: usually there are groups of voters that vote early, and then it would kinda slack off, it is not slacking off now, we are getting high numbers of ballots everyday, we got 3900 ballots today that would have been this weekends mail and those are being processed now.

The county also plans to open up voting assistance centers across the area on october 31st.

Those will be open through election day.

Candace grubbs: people are very interested in this election which is good people need to vote their ballots and get them back and we're glad to have them whichever way they choose to get them back to us thats fine with us.

> if you miss today's registration deadline, you can go to the butte county clerk recorders office in oroville for assistance live in chico kl action news now coverage you can count on.

For a list of ballot drop off locations in your area just head to action news now dot com.

