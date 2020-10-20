Filthy Rich S01E05 Proverbs 20:6

Filthy Rich 1x05 "Proverbs 20:6" Season 1 Episode 5 Promo Trailer HD - Margaret's confidante, Franklin, uses Mardi Gras to reflect and honor his mother's memory.

Meanwhile, Reverend Paul and Eric - much to Margaret's dismay - appear in a political commercial for the local Governor, Virgil Love, and Ginger gets pulled into the debacle once it's revealed that Sin Wagon has dirt on the Governor.

When that information gets into the hands of the wrong people, Ginger is put in a dangerous situation in the all-new “Proverbs 20:6” episode of FILTHY RICH airing Monday, October 26th on FOX.

Starring: Kim Cattrall, Gerald McRaney, Aubrey Dollar