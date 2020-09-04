Man Carves Sculpture Of Dwayne Johnson From A Tree

Global  
 

The Rock has been crafted from an oak tree.

Talented sculptor James O'Neal has painstakingly fashioned Dwayne Johnson from wood.

The life-like sculpture was carved from a single piece of a red oak log.

It stands 8' 3" tall, weights 428 pounds, and took just over 6 months to complete.

James, from Bridgeton, New Jersey, has previously crafted homages including Sylvester Stallone's Rocky character, as well as the Austrian oak himself: Arnold Schwarzenegger.

He tells Cover Images (COVER-IMAGES.COM): “I have not heard if Dwayne has seen it yet, but I did hear that he was told about it last week, so hopefully he will reach out.

It is my ninth full size statue."


