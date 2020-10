County commissioners to hold meeting Tuesday Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:46s - Published 3 minutes ago County leaders will meet to discuss important topics. 0

COMMISSIONER'S AGENDA THISMORNING--13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER ALICIAPATTILLO LIVE OUTSIDE THECOMMISSIONER'S OFFICE WITH ALOOK AT WHAT WILL BE DISCUSSED.KAYLNA / DAVE COMMISSIONERSWILL HAVE SEVERAL IMPORTANTCONVERSATIONS TODAY--- FROM HOWTO HELP THE HOMELESS TOASSISTING POLICE AS CRIME RISESIN SOME PARTS OF THE VALLEY.ONE OF THE FIRST ISSUES ON THEDOCKET IS CHRONIC HOMELESSNESS.IT'S BEEN A HOT BUTTON TOPICAMID THE PANDEMIC--- WITH MOREPEOPLE AT RISK OF LOSING THEIRHOMES.THIS MORNING COMMISSIONERS WILLDISCUSS USING MONEY COLLECTEDIN MARIJUNANA BUSINESS LICENSEFEES TO HELP.COMMSSIONERS ARE LOOKING TOGIVE MORE THAN 150-THOUSANDDOLLARS TO "HELP OF SOUTHERNNEVADA" TO SUPPORT INDIVIDUALSEXPERIENCING CHRONICHOMELESSNESS.WHETHER THE COUNTY WILL APPROVETHIS INITIATIVE IS ON THE MINDSOF MANY.COMMUNITY MEMEBERS HAVE SAID INTHE PAST THE MONEY COULDPROVIDE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FORTHOSE LIVING ON THE STREETS.ALSO, ON THIS DOCKET THISMORNING THE CITY'S CRIMEPREVENTION ACT.AS VIOLENCE CONTINUES TO RISEIN SOME PARTS OF THE VALLEY LAWENFORCEMENT IS ASKING FOR MOREMONEY TO ADD MORE OFFICERS ANDTRAINING.FINALLY COMMISSIONERS WILLALLOW THE PUBLIC TO COMMENT ONTHE TEMPORARY CAP FOR DELIVERYFEES FROM THIRD-PARTY FOODDELIVERY SERVICES.EARLIER THIS YEAR, CLARK COUNTYCAPPED THE FEES AT 15 PERCENT--BUT SOME APPS ARE NOW ADDING ANADDITIONAL "MARKETING FEE" THATCHARGES 20% ON DELIVERIES.DUE TO COVID-19 THIS MEETINGWILL BE VIRTUAL.AGAIN, THAT MEETING TAKES PLACEAT NINE THIS MORNING.ALICIA PATTILLO 13 ACTIONNEWS