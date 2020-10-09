Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Delta Recovery Drive

Video Credit: KADN - Published
Hurricane Delta Recovery Drive
Hurricane Delta Recovery Drive

3 had a the very next day we had most assets on the ground that we get ice water- hot food there that saturday afternoon would get of course and then there are.

Each other crews arrived in town that saturday afternoon.

Day after the storm and we can start.

Winds off the ground is.

Gonna let you go system back up and running.

Is that had their only hit took possession and i'm not sure that away.

I'll just be ready for the.

Next one when it does come along.

Like that- i do have the- read eighteen wheeler coming this saturday.

The arriving at city hall itself your without dry goods are non perishable commodities you know can't.

Good job lock stuff like that.

You can jump to second harvest food bank and there will be- saturday starting at noon yep all concrete boxes the feet.

Follow.

Not hurt at all working with.

A month ago we survive that we bought this one and- we're not going let you




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Local Organizations Team Up to Help Homeowners with Hurricane Delta Recovery [Video]

Local Organizations Team Up to Help Homeowners with Hurricane Delta Recovery

Local Organizations Team Up to Help Homeowners with Hurricane Delta Recovery

Credit: KADNPublished
Madison County Sheriff's Office prepares for possible Hurricane Delta response [Video]

Madison County Sheriff's Office prepares for possible Hurricane Delta response

They recently went to Foley to help with hurricane recovery

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
FPL sends crews to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Delta recovery [Video]

FPL sends crews to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Delta recovery

Florida Power & Light is doing its part to help with the recovery efforts in Louisiana as Hurricane Delta approaches.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:01Published