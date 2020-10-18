Guinea opposition leader claims victory
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:40s - Published
5 days ago
Guinea opposition leader claims victory
Supporters of Guinea opposition candidate
Cellou Dalein Diallo celebrated in the streets of the capital Conakry with violence ensuing on Monday after the presidential candidate said he had won the first round of Sunday's poll.
Soraya Ali reports.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Related news from verified sources
Supporters of Guinea opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo celebrated in the streets of the...
SBS - Published
6 days ago Also reported by •
WorldNews • allAfrica.com
Opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo claims fraud, activists decry crackdown on critics of March...
VOA News - Published
4 hours ago Also reported by •
WorldNews • allAfrica.com
Voters in Guinea are casting their ballot on Sunday to elect a president in a poll expected to be a...
WorldNews - Published
1 week ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources