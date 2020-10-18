Global  
 

Guinea opposition leader claims victory

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Supporters of Guinea opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo celebrated in the streets of the capital Conakry with violence ensuing on Monday after the presidential candidate said he had won the first round of Sunday's poll.

Soraya Ali reports.


Gunfire in Guinea as president heads for third term

 Gunfire rang out across Guinea’s capital, Conakry, on Friday and security forces dispersed protesters after results showed President Alpha Conde winning..
Tension mounts as Guinea awaits presidential poll results

 CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Tensions climb in Guinea as the West African country awaits results from last weekend’s presidential elections. Preliminary results..
Cellou Dalein Diallo claims victory in Guinea presidential election [Video]

Cellou Dalein Diallo claims victory in Guinea presidential election

But incumbent Alpha Conde, seeking a controversial third term, has condemned Diallo's declaration as "irresponsible and dangerous".View on euronews

Guinea's opposition leader claims election victory

 Guinea's opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo has declared himself the winner of the West African country s presidential election before the official..
Gunfire erupts in Guinea as president heads for third term [Video]

Gunfire erupts in Guinea as president heads for third term

More than a dozen people were killed in clashes after preliminary results showed President Conde winning re-election.

Post-election violence kills at least 10 in Guinea [Video]

Post-election violence kills at least 10 in Guinea

Celebrations and violence erupt in Guinea after opposition leader claims victory

Supporters of Guinea opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo celebrated in the streets of the...
Guinea’s Opposition Challenging President’s Election Victory

Opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo claims fraud, activists decry crackdown on critics of March...
President Conde seeks third term as Guinea goes to the polls

President Conde seeks third term as Guinea goes to the polls Voters in Guinea are casting their ballot on Sunday to elect a president in a poll expected to be a...
stevenaliko2

steven aliko RT @TanzaniaUpdates: #GUINEA: The Electoral Commission has declared President Alpha Conde(82) winner of the election with 59.49% of the vot… 1 day ago

TanzaniaUpdates

Tanzania Updates #GUINEA: The Electoral Commission has declared President Alpha Conde(82) winner of the election with 59.49% of the… https://t.co/ztza8vK2n8 1 day ago

amounomalande

#AllRising4Guinea RT @Smith_JeffreyT: Interestingly, there's growing international support behind #Guinea's main opposition leader @Cellou_UFDG who claims to… 2 days ago


Guinea: Diallo says he won round one, election body says no [Video]

Guinea: Diallo says he won round one, election body says no

Opposition leader declares victory in first round of presidential vote, but electoral authorities describe his statement as ‘premature’.

Polls close in Guinea’s tense presidential election [Video]

Polls close in Guinea’s tense presidential election

Almost 5.5 million registered to take part in the election expected to be a tight race between Conde and opposition leader Diallo.

President Conde seeks third term as Guinea goes to the polls [Video]

President Conde seeks third term as Guinea goes to the polls

Almost 5.5 million registered to take part in the election expected to be a tight race between Conde and opposition leader Diallo.

