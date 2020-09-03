Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fiancee of slain journalist Khashoggi sues Saudi crown prince

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:55s - Published
Fiancee of slain journalist Khashoggi sues Saudi crown prince

Fiancee of slain journalist Khashoggi sues Saudi crown prince

The fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has filed a lawsuit against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) over the death of her husband to be.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jamal Khashoggi Jamal Khashoggi Murdered Saudi journalist and dissident

Two years on, Khashoggi murder unresolved, body still missing [Video]

Two years on, Khashoggi murder unresolved, body still missing

PLEASE EDIT

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:37Published
Khashoggi murder: US Congress hears calls for justice [Video]

Khashoggi murder: US Congress hears calls for justice

Agnes Callamard told the House Intelligence Committee on Friday that Jamal Khashoggi still deserves justice.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:01Published
Saudi Arabia overturns death sentences in Jamal Khashoggi killing [Video]

Saudi Arabia overturns death sentences in Jamal Khashoggi killing

nidentified defendants instead handed between seven and 20 years in prison over the journalist's murder in Turkey.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:40Published
Saudi Arabia jails eight over Khashoggi murder [Video]

Saudi Arabia jails eight over Khashoggi murder

The ruling effectively sets aside five previous death sentences, following a decision from the journalist's family to pardon his killers. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published

Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Country in Southwestern Asia

Saudi woman makes world’s ‘largest coffee painting’

 A Saudi artist has created the world’s “largest coffee painting”, becoming the first woman from the country to achieve a record title single-handedly, the..
WorldNews

Nearly 80% of Saudis in favor of normalization with Israel – poll

 Nearly 80% of Saudis are in favor of working towards normalizing ties with Israel within the next five years, with 71% even thinking it likely that other Arab..
WorldNews

Iran warns against US, Israeli, Saudi nuclear threats to global security

 Iran’s UN ambassador has warned against a return of the Cold War-era mentality, highlighting the nuclear threats posed by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia to..
WorldNews

Falcon sells for record $170,000 in Saudi Arabia

 RIYADH: A young falcon in Saudi Arabia has sold for more than $170,000, the most expensive sale ever of that type of bird and the costliest...
WorldNews

Mohammed bin Salman Mohammed bin Salman Saudi crown prince and minister of defence

"Blood and Oil" coauthors on bin Salman and the future of Saudi Arabia

 On "Intelligence Matters," Mike Morell speaks with Wall Street Journal's Bradley Hope and Justin Scheck.
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Jamal Khashoggi’s Fiancée Sues Saudi Crown Prince Over Journalist’s Death

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancée of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has filed a civil lawsuit against...
The Wrap - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Saudi Arabia reduces sentences of eight convicted in Khashoggi murder [Video]

Saudi Arabia reduces sentences of eight convicted in Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia has convicted eight people charged in the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported on Monday.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:26Published
Kingdom of Silence Documentary movie [Video]

Kingdom of Silence Documentary movie

Kingdom of Silence Documentary movie trailer HD (2020) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Documentary Film - Plot synopsis: A political thriller examining the complex relationship between the United States..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:10Published