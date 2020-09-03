|
|
|
Fiancee of slain journalist Khashoggi sues Saudi crown prince
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:55s - Published
The fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has filed a lawsuit against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) over the death of her husband to be.
|
Saudi Arabia jails eight over Khashoggi murder
The ruling effectively sets aside five previous death sentences, following a decision from the journalist's family to pardon his killers. Emer McCarthy reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:21Published
|
|
|
|