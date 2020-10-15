Global  
 

Matt Hancock defends funding offer for Greater Manchester

Health Secretary Matt Hancock had defended the funding offered for Greater Manchester to enter the Tier 3 level of Covid-19 restrictions, and says it remains on the table for local leaders.

Health Secretary: UK coronavirus deaths have doubled in last 12 days [Video]

Health Secretary: UK coronavirus deaths have doubled in last 12 days

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is worried by the number of older peoplecontracting coronavirus in the North West, admitting that the infection ratehas doubled in the last 12 days.

Hancock: 15-minute coronavirus tests ‘show real promise’ [Video]

Hancock: 15-minute coronavirus tests ‘show real promise’

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told the House of Commons that the Government is "ramping up our ability" to produce the next generation of Covid-19 tests that can produce results in "15 minutes".

'It's time for people to work together' says Matt Hancock [Video]

'It's time for people to work together' says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has urged local leaders to put aside party politics and work together "to get this virus under control". This comes after leaders in the North West rejected the government's plans to move the region into Tier-3 coronavirus restrictions.

Hancock confirms tougher restrictions for London and other parts of England [Video]

Hancock confirms tougher restrictions for London and other parts of England

Millions more people in London and across England will face toughercoronavirus restrictions from Saturday. Health Secretary Matt Hancock'sannouncement means that more than half of England’s population will be underTier 2 “high” alert or Tier 3 “very high” restrictions.

Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Andy Burham as Greater Manchester moves into Tier 3 [Video]

Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Andy Burham as Greater Manchester moves into Tier 3

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Greater Manchester mayorAndy Burnham as the region is moved into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.The Prime Minister only confirmed a £22 million sum as he announced the newrestrictions at a Downing Street press conference, money intended to implementand enforce the new rules.

PM defends funding for Tier 3 regions [Video]

PM defends funding for Tier 3 regions

Boris Johnson has defended the funding given to regions in Tier 3 Covid alert level, following a breakdown in negotiations with local leaders in Greater Manchester.

Andy Burnham on 'brutal, disgraceful' Tier 3 verdict for Greater Manchester [Video]

Andy Burnham on 'brutal, disgraceful' Tier 3 verdict for Greater Manchester

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham reacts to the Government imposing Tier 3Covid-19 restrictions on the area. He said it was "brutal" that only£23million would be given to the region and that it is "no way to run thecountry."

Covid-19 lockdown map: Greater Manchester to move into Tier 3 [Video]

Covid-19 lockdown map: Greater Manchester to move into Tier 3

A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means. The Greater Manchester region will moveinto Tier 3 - the toughest restrictions - from October 23.

Boris Johnson moves Greater Manchester into Tier 3 [Video]

Boris Johnson moves Greater Manchester into Tier 3

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that Greater Manchester will be placed into Tier 3 Covid alert level, despite opposition from local leaders over financial support.

Manchester Mayor says Government walked away from talks [Video]

Manchester Mayor says Government walked away from talks

The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says the Government "walked away" from negotiations after failing to provide enough financial support for what the region needs to avoid a "punishing winter" under Tier 3 lockdown restrictions. Mr Burnham called for Parliament to now look at a funding formula to support regions put into Tier 3 lockdown.

Bolton residents express fears over tier 3 lockdown [Video]

Bolton residents express fears over tier 3 lockdown

Residents in Bolton have expressed fears their region could be forced into tier 3 lockdown as the Government and local leaders in Greater Manchester fail to agree on how to tackle the rising number of covid-19 cases in the area.

