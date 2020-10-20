Nothing says 'sleep tight' like this hotel's massive royal family wallpaper

Do you ever get that weird, creepy feeling that someone’s watching you.Well, at a hotel in Somerset, U.K., that’s always true.

By the way, that someone just so happens to be a long-deceased former king of England.Twitter user Emily Brand shared a photo of the hotel room on Twitter, sparking a wave of confused — and concerned — reactions.“Got to admire the balls of this hotel to create the most boring-looking room in the world & then be like, f--- it let’s put a massive golden George III on the wall lol,” Brand tweeted.The post gained thousands of likes, as many users agreed with Brand’s assessment.In a follow-up tweet, she revealed that the room next door featured an even larger portrait of Queen Charlotte, who was George III’s wife.Naturally, both British and American Twitter users found the decor a little … strange.

Some called the wallpaper “unsettling” or “terrifying”.Others were more optimistic, saying the wallpaper did, in fact, improve the room’s decor