Nothing says 'sleep tight' like this hotel's massive royal family wallpaper
Nothing says 'sleep tight' like this hotel's massive royal family wallpaper
Do you ever get that weird, creepy feeling that someone’s watching you.Well, at a hotel in Somerset, U.K., that’s always true.
By the way, that someone just so happens to be a long-deceased former king of England.Twitter user Emily Brand shared a photo of the hotel room on Twitter, sparking a wave of confused — and concerned — reactions.“Got to admire the balls of this hotel to create the most boring-looking room in the world & then be like, f--- it let’s put a massive golden George III on the wall lol,” Brand tweeted.The post gained thousands of likes, as many users agreed with Brand’s assessment.In a follow-up tweet, she revealed that the room next door featured an even larger portrait of Queen Charlotte, who was George III’s wife.Naturally, both British and American Twitter users found the decor a little … strange.
Some called the wallpaper “unsettling” or “terrifying”.Others were more optimistic, saying the wallpaper did, in fact, improve the room’s decor