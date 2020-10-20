Rush Limbaugh Reveals Grim Cancer Prognosis: 'It Is The Wrong Direction'

Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh told his listeners on Monday that he expects to lose his battle with lung cancer.

Business Insider reports Limbaugh said his cancer had progressed to stage 4 and had become terminal.

"The scans did show some progression of cancer...it's not dramatic, but it is the wrong direction.

Rush Limbaugh The 69-year-old announced in February he had been diagnosed with "advanced" lung cancer and was undergoing treatment.

Limbaugh was awarded the presidential medal of freedom from President Donald Trump.

