Jeff Lowe hearing pushed back to January Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s - Published 6 days ago Jeff Lowe hearing pushed back to January Today a hearing for Jeff Lowe was pushed back again. The star of the Netflix docu-series Tiger King is accused of illegally using animals to make money. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TODAY - -A HEARING FOR JEFFLOWE WAS PUSHED BACK AGAIN.THE STAR OF THE NET-FLIXDOCU-SERIES "TIGER KING" ISACCUSED OF ILLEGALLY USINGANIMALS TO MAKE MONEY.INVESTIGATORS SAY HE WOULD SELLPHOTO OPS AND SNEAK THEANINMALS INTO SUITES ON THESTRIP.LOWE'S NEXT COURT DATE IS SETFOR JANAURY.TODAY-- CLARK COUNTY BEGAN





You Might Like

Tweets about this