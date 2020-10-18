Facing South Florida Host Jim DeFede Discusses Miami Officer Seen Wearing Pro-Trump Mask To Vote
He also touched on the presidential race, particularly the importance of Florida for both candidates.
Controversy On Day 2 Of Early Voting After Uniformed Miami Police Officer Wears Pro-Trump Mask While VotingCBS4's Joan Murray reports on the backlash the officer is facing.
Chief Colina: Actions Of Uniformed Miami Officer With Trump Mask At Voting Site 'Unacceptable'Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina is calling the actions of a Miami police officer “unacceptable” after the officer was spotted and photographed wearing a political mask in uniform while inside a..
Facing South Florida: 1-On-1 With Debbie Mucarsel-PowellThe Democratic congresswoman is being challenged for her District 26 seat in Washington by Carlos Gimenez, the soon-to-be former Miami-Dade mayor.