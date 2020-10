Clay Travis: Seahawks don't have a defense, the value is on Kyler Murray & Cardinals for Week 7 | FOX BET LIVE

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a blowout win after soundly defeating the Dallas Cowboys 38-10 in Week 6.

But with Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks looming n the distance, Clay Travis makes a case for Kyler Murray and Washington defeating Seahawks in Week 7.