Early voting begins Tuesday in Wisconsin, COVID-19 and voter intimidation top concerns
The countdown is on for early voting.
Starting Tuesday morning, in-person absentee voting begins in Wisconsin.
Live updates: Wisconsin's early voting period begins TuesdayEarly voting in Wisconsin starts Tuesday, just two weeks before election day. Starting Tuesday, you will be able to visit your municipal clerk's office and vote for the upcoming presidential election.
