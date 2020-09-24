Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:58s - Published 1 day ago

The community is still reeling after an overnight quadruple shooting last weekend that took the life of 28-year-old Shawn McGowan.

Community demands answers, solutions during town hall on violent crime in Annapolis

ANOTHER FAMILY IS PREPARINGFOR THAT PAINFUL PROCESS AFTERA QUADRUPLE SHOOTING INANNAPOLIS.

THE COMMUNITYRALLIED AROUND THE FAMILY OF28 YEAR OLD SHAWN MCGOWAN AT ATOWN HALL TONIGHT.

WMAR-2 NEWSRAY STRICKLAND IS LIVE ATANNAPOLIS.

AND RAY, TONIGHTTHE COMMUNITY ALSO DEMANDEDANSWERS FROM CITY LEADERSABOUT THE GROWING PROBLEM OFGUN VIOLENCE IN THEIR CITY.THE TOWN HALL STARTED OFF WITHA PRAYER.

ASKING FOR MERCY ASTHE CITY LOSS YET ANOTHER LIFETO GUN VIOLENCE.

BUT THECOMMUNITY HERE IN ANNAPOLISSAYS PRAYER WONALONE...THEY NEED CITY LEADERS*ALSO TO DO SOMETHING TO SOLVETHE ISSUE.1: 17:58“Donhall meeting while wegrieving.

Are you kidding m”A passionate town hall inAnnapolis to address violentcrime.

The community IS STILLreeling after an overnightquadruple shooting LASTWEEKEND that took the life of28 year old Shawn McGowan.1:18 24“I donlosing people that I loved andcare about.

And hope somebodybe there while itrying to get something aboutwha” More than 50people were inside a localchurch to demand city leadersdo something about the gunviolence that continues toleave behind mourning lovedones.

1:00:09“This is notright.

Not right“ The parentsof McGowan also spoke duringthe town hall.

Theyfor people to put the gunsdown, but they also blame thelack of opportunities as oneof the reasons why the crimeis happening 1:00:0“We needto stop fighting one another.this needs to end.

This needsto end“ 56 55 until we getthe guns off the street giveour children a betteropportunities, not just talkabout them, this willcontinue” 1:11:38“Anytime,somebody dies under my watch Itake it personally” AnnapolisPolice Chief Ed Jackson sayshehis power to MAKENEIGHBHORHOODS SAFER.

But,Chief Jackson says he alsoneeds the communitycome forward if they haveinformation to help solve THcase, AND OTHER VIOLENT CRIMES1:12:13“Video evidence cannottestify.

We need human beingswho say enough is enough” 4837“these communities arefilled with people who arehurt” Harold Lloyd says hetired of coming to town hallsand remains skeptical anythingwill change.

50 38“Iquite fond on words anymore.itlegislation.

If we know youare not going to take theright type of action that weneed in these communities itstome we vote them out.

This isserious now.

We are tired ofliving like this”AND THE CHIEF SAID HE REACHEDOUT TO THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENTTO HELP THE DEPARTMENT WITHRESOURCES.

BUT AGAIN HE SAYSIN ORDER TO GET JUSTICE FORTHE MCGOWAN FAMILY, HE NEEDSTHE PUBLICIF YOU KNOW SOMETHING, DONBE AFRAID TO CALL POLICE.

LIVEIN ANNAPOLIS RAY STRICKLANDWMAR-2 NEWSRIGHT NOW POLICE AREINVESTIGATING A SUSPI