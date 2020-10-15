Elmwood officer kills man who allegedly fired shots at him during traffic stop
Neighbors reported hearing a flurry of gunshots, with some saying they saw the officer using a police car for cover.
Sheriff: Man shot, killed by Elmwood Place officer in exchange of gunfireA man has died after an Elmwood Place police officer shot him on Tuesday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WCPO.
Elmwood Place officer shot, killed man in exchange of gunfireA man has died after an Elmwood Place police officer shot him on Tuesday. Police said the man opened fire on the officer.
