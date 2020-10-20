Global  
 

Google lawsuit: US Govt slaps tech giant with antitrust case

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Justice Department files antitrust lawsuit against Google

 Google is vowing to fight the Justice Department in court after prosecutors accused the company of locking out competition with an illegal monopoly. Jeff Pegues..
CBS News

How Google evolved from 'cuddly' startup to antitrust target

 In Google's infancy, co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin reviled Microsoft as a technological bully that ruthlessly abused its dominance of the personal..
New Zealand Herald

Google Justice Department antitrust lawsuit explained: This is what it means for you

 Does Google's dominance in search harm you? Everything you need to know about how the Justice Department's antitrust suit filed Thursday affects you.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories October 20 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday October 20th: DOJ sues Google on antitrust concerns; Turkish troops withdraw from Syria; Pope Francis conducts mass in mask; Israel..
USATODAY.com

US sues monopolist Google for violating antitrust laws

In the biggest antitrust case against a tech company in two decades, the US Department of Justice and...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


News24.com | US case against Google mimics lawsuit that weakened Microsoft

The US government’s antitrust case against Google follows a similar path to its attack on Microsoft...
News24 - Published

US Justice Department files antitrust lawsuit against Google

The DOJ accuses the tech giant of illegally controlling search and stifling competition, saying they...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsAppleInsiderFOXNews.comIndiaTimes



Feds vs. Google: Bay Area Tech Giant's Search Policies Target Of Justice Department Antitrust Case [Video]

Feds vs. Google: Bay Area Tech Giant's Search Policies Target Of Justice Department Antitrust Case

The Justice Department sued San Francisco Bay Area tech giant Google Tuesday, claiming the company has been abusing its dominance in online search to stifle competition and harm consumers. Kiet Do..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:46Published
Will the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit affect your 'Googling'? [Video]

Will the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit affect your 'Googling'?

Does Google's dominance in search harm you? The Justice Department's antitrust suit thinks so.

Credit: USA Today Tech (Domestic)     Duration: 00:46Published
DOJ sues Google over 'unlawful monopolies' in search, ads [Video]

DOJ sues Google over 'unlawful monopolies' in search, ads

DOJ sues Google over 'unlawful monopolies' in search, ads

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:37Published