On October 19th, Sony released the "Black Lives Matter Theme" on the PlayStation Store .



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions PlayStation Store digital media store Sony releases free Black Lives Matter PS4 theme Image: Sony



Sony has provided a new way for PS4 owners to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement inside their consoles. Today, the..

The Verge 2 days ago Sony 'Scales Back PlayStation Store on Web and Mobile'



The tech giant is said to be updating the PlayStation Store. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published on January 1, 1970