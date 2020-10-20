Global  
 

Burnham: The north gets ‘pushed around’ by Westminster

Burnham: The north gets ‘pushed around’ by Westminster

Burnham: The north gets ‘pushed around’ by Westminster

The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has told ITV News that the government went “a step too far” by trying to impose the highest coronavirus restrictions with funding on Westminster's “terms”.

Andy Burnham Andy Burnham British Labour politician and Mayor of Greater Manchester

Greater Manchester Greater Manchester County of England

