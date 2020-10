President Trump cut short an interview with '60 Minutes' correspondent Lesley Stahl and threatened to leak the session before its Oct.

Video of President Donald Trump departing the White House after taping his 60 Minutes interview with...

The news came shortly after President Donald Trump tweeted a video of '60 Minutes' host Lesley Stahl...

Trump Cuts Off '60 Minutes' Interview With Lesley Stahl, Threatens To Publish Footage Himself