Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The cost of Covid to Man Utd

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:46s - Published
The cost of Covid to Man Utd

The cost of Covid to Man Utd

Manchester United announce a loss of £70m in annual revenue due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

New WRU accounts show cost of Covid, £10m hotel and players' earnings

New WRU accounts show cost of Covid, £10m hotel and players' earnings The Union have posted an overall loss of £5.3m due to the Covid-19 pandemic
Wales Online - Published

West Bengal government fixes COVID-19 tests at Rs 1500

The Health and Family Welfare Department of West Bengal government on Monday (October 12) fixed the...
Zee News - Published

British youth count cost of Covid on their future

As UK economy faces sharp slowdown, unemployment looks set to hit younger generation hardest
FT.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

A vision for the future of Afghanistan | Ashraf Ghani [Video]

A vision for the future of Afghanistan | Ashraf Ghani

Offering a vision of Afghanistan that goes beyond what's often depicted in the media, President Ashraf Ghani shares his thoughts on peacemaking, the true cost of war, the nation's COVID-19 response..

Credit: TED     Duration: 45:29Published
Empty NY hotels used as homeless shelters [Video]

Empty NY hotels used as homeless shelters

Hotels in New York are being used to shelter the homeless as the huge economic cost of the COVID-19 pandemic becomes apparent.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:55Published
Can deep-sea mining help the environment? [Video]

Can deep-sea mining help the environment?

Mining companies and governments will soon be allowed to extract minerals from the deep-ocean floor. These rare metals are vital for a more environmentally sustainable future on land, but at what cost..

Credit: The Economist     Duration: 10:15Published