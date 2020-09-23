Capital Area Michigan Works - 10/21/20

Capital Area United Way - 10/8/20Capital Area United Way - 10/8/20
What You Need To Know About Applying For Jobs!Today Capital Area Michigan Works! brought panelists together to discuss the things you need to know about applying for jobs, including networking and selecting the right employer.
Demonstration held against land encroachment in front of Chinese Embassy in NepalA group of people demonstrated in front of Chinese Embassy in Nepal's capital city Kathmandu on September 23 against recent land encroachment by China. Demonstrators held placards and banners reading..