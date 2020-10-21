Global  
 

Lowes offering Christmas Tree dlivery

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:18s - Published
If you want a real Christmas tree, but don't have the means to get it home, there's an alternative this year.

Lowes is offering Christmas tree delivery.

ALTERNATIVE THIS YEAR.LOWES IS OFFERING CHRISTMASTREE DELIVERY.YOU CAN START ORDERINGFRESH-CUT TREES AND WREATHSSTARTING OCTOBER 30- TH.THEY WILL BE DELIVERED WITHINTWO TO FIVE DAYS.AND DELIVERY IS FREE IF YOUR




