Study Shows Buffett's Apple Bet Could Go Sideways

New research suggests that Warren Buffett's Apple investment might not payoff over the next decade.

Dimensional Fund Advisors tracked the largest 10 US stocks at the start of each decade since 1930.

Business Insider reports that DFA found that on average, they underperformed the market by 1.1% over the next five years and 1.5% over 10 years.

Apple is the most valuable US stock with a $2-Trillion market capitalization.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway counts Apple as the biggest holding in its equity portfolio.

The investor's company has more than tripled its money on Apple in less than five years.

The company might not gain significantly more for a long time.