Elections Forcing 72% Of Investors To Rethink Their Portfolios

A new survey from UBS revealed that 72% of investors globally are considering adjusting their portfolios ahead of the US election.

According to Business Insider over the next six months investors are looking at stocks in healthcare, 5G, and "green recovery." The UBS survey also polled investors about their presidential preference.

In the US, 50% of investors said they preferred a Biden win.

50% of US investors said they preferred Trump.

Outside of the US, a majority of investors said they preferred Joe Biden.