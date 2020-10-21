Olivia Newton-John On Close Friendship With John Travolta Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:05s - Published 2 minutes ago Olivia Newton-John On Close Friendship With John Travolta While speaking with ET Canada's Roz Weston, Olivia Newton-John opens up about her close bond with her former "Grease" co-star John Travolta, admitting he will always be a "dear friend." Plus, the Grammy winner discusses partnering with Julien’s Auctions to raise money for the Olivia Newton-John Foundation, which helps fund the discovery of gentler cancer therapies. 0

