NBC 26 weather forecast

Today will be cool, breezy and dry with highs only in the mid-40s.

There will be a small chance of a little rain later tonight with a low in the mid- to upper-30s.

Additional periodic chances of rain & thunderstorms will develop on Thursday.

Based on where the warm front will be on Thursday, temperatures could be quite different from the Northwoods to the southern Fox Valley 60s(south) vs.

40s(north).

This rain will continue at times on Thursday night.

Once this storm system exits on Friday, cooler weather with sun & clouds return on Saturday.

Some rain or snow is possible Sunday.

Next week still looks chilly.


