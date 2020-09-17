Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Have Reportedly Discussed Getting Engaged

Video Credit: InStyle - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Have Reportedly Discussed Getting Engaged
The low-key couple appears to be going strong.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse Pack On The PDA [Video]

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse Pack On The PDA

Two weeks after it was reported that Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, the actor and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse were spotted packing on the PDA while on a coffee date in London.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 00:38Published
Robert Pattinson COVID Recovery: Making Out With Suki Waterhouse [Video]

Robert Pattinson COVID Recovery: Making Out With Suki Waterhouse

Looks like Robert Pattinson has recovered from coronavirus. The Batman actor was photographed making out with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in a London park on Wednesday. Perhaps fighting off a deadly..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published