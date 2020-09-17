Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Have Reportedly Discussed Getting Engaged

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse Pack On The PDATwo weeks after it was reported that Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, the actor and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse were spotted packing on the PDA while on a coffee date in London.
