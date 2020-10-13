Adam Scott has withdrawn from the Zozo Championship after testing positive for COVID-19.

World number one Dustin Johnson tests positive for coronavirus, the PGA Tour announces.

Dustin Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19, the PGA Tour said Tuesday, forcing the world number one golfer's...

Dustin Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday, forcing the world No 1 golfer's withdrawal from the CJ Cup in Las Vegas. Johnson..

Jason Kokrak beats fellow American Xander Schauffele to win his first PGA Tour title at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas, with England's Tyrrell Hatton tied for third.

Golf tour in the United States

PGA Tour Golf tour in the United States

Owner of home-cleaning service said the funds allowed him to restructure his small business. Now it's more efficient.

'Vaccine trials are being expedited,' says Harsh Vardhan at World Bank Annual Meetings Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at World Bank Annual Meetings Virtual Event said the private companies with research institutes are expediting trials of vaccine candidates. "To address present and future challenges, public health research agenda for COVID-19 has been escalated to advance the development of an affordable vaccine as well as ensure its equal distribution. Our private companies in partnership with foreign and domestic research institutes are expediting trials of their vaccine candidates. We also plan to leverage an integrated IT platform for managing vaccine distribution," said Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Former world number one Adam Scott pulls out of this week's Zozo Championship in California after...