Tocilizumab Reduces Risk Of Death In Severe COVID-19 Patients

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Treatment with the drug tocilizumab has been shown to reduce the risk of death among hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19.

Tocilizumab cuts the risk of death by about 30%, according to a study published Tuesday.

The medication, which also goes by the name Actmera is primarily used to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

The medication is an immunosuppressive drug designed to reduce inflammation.


