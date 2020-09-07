Tocilizumab Reduces Risk Of Death In Severe COVID-19 Patients

Treatment with the drug tocilizumab has been shown to reduce the risk of death among hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19.

Tocilizumab cuts the risk of death by about 30%, according to a study published Tuesday.

The medication, which also goes by the name Actmera is primarily used to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

The medication is an immunosuppressive drug designed to reduce inflammation.