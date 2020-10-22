Breonna Taylor billboards 10.21.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

Billboards calling for justice for Breonna Taylor have appeared in Louisville and Lexington

New breonna taylor billboards, are going up in louisville and lexington this week.

According to the student who started the viral petition demanding justice for breonna taylor, the new billboards direct people to a website..

To help connect them to members of congress.

The goal is to get lawmakers to push for passage, of the justice for breonna taylor act.

Ots image:right