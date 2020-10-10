'Citizens should perform their duties to curb air pollution', says cyclists in Delhi

Air quality recorded unhealthy in the national capital, Delhi on October 22.

Since last week, the air of Delhi has been in the 'poor' and 'unhealthy' category.

Air Quality Index (AQI), near ITO PM 2.5 at 141 and PM 10 at 196.

However, to maintain fitness, a group of cyclists was seen riding on the roads of the national capital.

While raising concern on bad air quality, cyclists praised Delhi government's move 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign as part of the war against pollution."'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign is really good it saves fuel and will save bad air also," said a cyclist.

"Common man needs to be aware about air pollution, till then no government can change the situation", another cyclist said.

"Citizens should take little steps to make environment clean, and perform our duties", the cyclist added.