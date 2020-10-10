'Citizens should perform their duties to curb air pollution', says cyclists in Delhi

However, to maintain fitness, a group of cyclists was seen riding on the roads of the national capital.
While raising concern on bad air quality, cyclists praised Delhi government's move 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign as part of the war against pollution."'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign is really good it saves fuel and will save bad air also," said a cyclist.
"Common man needs to be aware about air pollution, till then no government can change the situation", another cyclist said.
"Citizens should take little steps to make environment clean, and perform our duties", the cyclist added.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a press conference on October 28 informed that schools in national capital will remain closed until further notice in view of COVID spread. "There is a scope of COVID spread if schools are permitted to open. Thus, in view of coronavirus situation, all schools in Delhi to remain close," said Manish Sisodia.
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodi said that schools in the capital will remain closed till further orders. He said that Covid cases have witnessed a spike in places where schools have been opened and added that he has been advised by many parents and teachers to not allow schools to open. 'We keep getting feedback from parents that they are really concerned about whether it is safe to reopen schools. It is not. Wherever schools have reopened, COVID-19 cases among children have risen. So we have decided that as of now schools in the national capital will not reopen. They will continue to be closed till further orders,' Sisodia said. Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Watch the full video for all the details.
The air quality of national capital is continuously deteriorating with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 274 in ITO, in 'poor' category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. AQI is at 313 in Anand Vihar, 305 in RK Puram, 325 in Mundka and 309 in Patparganj; all four in 'very poor' category as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. The AQI is again in 'very poor' category at several locations in the national capital on October 28. Thick layer of smog enveloped in Delhi related to which residents raised their concerns. Delhi Government has launched campaigns like-'Yudh Pradushan ke Virudh' and 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' to combat the problems of air pollution.
The air quality of national capital is continuously deteriorating with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 377 in Anand Vihar, in 'very poor' category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. AQI is at 346 in Rohini, 329 in RK Puram, 377 in Anand Vihar and 363 in Mundka; all four in 'very poor' category as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. The AQI is in 'very poor' category at several locations in the national capital on October 27.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhiites raised concern over poor air quality. Morning joggers and cyclists' say that they have felt change in air quality and the pollution level is increasing day by day..