All in-person learning suspended for BPS students Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:02s - Published 4 minutes ago All in-person learning has been suspended for Boston Public Schools students. 0

GOOD MORNING, DOUG. TODAY BOSTON WILL FIND OUT IF THE CITY IS STILL IN THE RED FOR COVID-19 SPREAD. THAT'S CERTAINLY EXPECTED, AS CASES ARE CONTINUING TO CLIMB IN THE CITY. FOR EVERY 100 BOSTON RESIDENTS WHO GET A TEST, NEARLY SIX ARE POSITIVE FOR THE VIRUS. THAT STATISTIC FORCED THE SUPERINTENDENT TO ROLLBACK SCHOOL REOPENINGS. HIGH NEEDS STUDENTS HAD BEEN INSIDE CLASSROOMS, AND THAT WAS SUPPOSED TO EXPAND TODAY. NOW ALL BUILDINGS WILL BE EMPTY INDEFINITELY, LEAVING PARENTS SCRAMBLING.





