Jennifer Lawrence endorses Democrat Joe Biden after confessing she was a 'little Republican'

Jennifer Lawrence has joined the celebrities endorsing Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden after confessing she was once a "little Republican", who voted for late Senator John McCain over Barack Obama.


