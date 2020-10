Former RNC Chair Michael Steele Officially Endorses Biden Veuer - Duration: 00:56s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:56s - Published Former RNC Chair Michael Steele Officially Endorses Biden Former Republic National Committee Chair, Michael Steele has officially endorsed Democratic Presidential Nominee, Joe Biden after joining a ‘Never Trump’ GOP group in August. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources 'America or Trump? I choose America': Former RNC chairman Michael Steele endorses Joe Biden for president The longtime Republican said in a Lincoln Project advertisement that President Donald Trump's...

Business Insider - Published 46 minutes ago