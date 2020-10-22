NYC Suing Federal Government Over 'Anarchist Jurisdiction' Designation CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:38s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:38s - Published NYC Suing Federal Government Over 'Anarchist Jurisdiction' Designation The city is suing to stop the Trump Administration from withholding federal funding. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Education Dive: Higher Ed More than two dozen colleges and higher ed groups are suing the federal government to stop changes to a key visa pr… https://t.co/L1LR5UDkVa 1 day ago Law360 The federal government told the Ninth Circuit that a recent dismissal of a challenge to pre-drilling oil and gas se… https://t.co/OcHqHGdmEM 2 days ago Bruce MacDonald @CREWcrew The government should be suing him for destruction of federal property and seizing any gains he has made… https://t.co/FLHeILB6fP 2 days ago Crystal Dandridge RT @ThePerezHilton: Do U think the federal government should be suing Google? Is Amazon next??? https://t.co/55hOPuf759 2 days ago Perez Do U think the federal government should be suing Google? Is Amazon next??? https://t.co/55hOPuf759 2 days ago Vikingo Federal health minister calls on Alberta government to rethink closure of opioid treatment program… https://t.co/4L70sApUCb 2 days ago Karen RT @MrAndyNgo: Cities of Portland, Ore. & Oakland, Cal. are suing the DOJ & DHS for sending federal law enforcement into their cities to pr… 2 days ago

