Quibi Shutting Down After Six Months | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:34s - Published
After raising nearly $2 billion in funding and promising to reinvent the way people consume entertainment programming, Quibi is shutting down six months after its launch.


Quibi American short-form mobile video platform

11 reasons why Quibi crashed and burned in less than a year

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Quibi, the shortform video streaming service designed for people to enjoy on their phones, has shuttered after..
The Verge

Quibi shuts down after six months: Of course it failed

 Highly hyped and shockingly expensive short form video streaming service Quibi shut down months after launching. But it was always doomed to fail.
USATODAY.com

Quibi shutting down six months after its billion-dollar debut

 The company bluntly declared that it "is not succeeding" after raising almost $2 billion from Hollywood heavyweights.
CBS News
Streaming service Quibi to end after six months [Video]

Streaming service Quibi to end after six months

Streaming service Quibi said on Wednesday it intends to wind down its operations and start a process to sell its assets, just six months after its launch. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published

Quibi, the weird, buzzy streaming service with tons of star power, is shutting down

In less time than it takes to make a baby, Quibi is shutting down. The short-form video streaming...
Mashable - Published


