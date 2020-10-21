Quibi Shutting Down After Six Months | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:34s - Published 4 minutes ago Quibi Shutting Down After Six Months | THR News After raising nearly $2 billion in funding and promising to reinvent the way people consume entertainment programming, Quibi is shutting down six months after its launch. 0

