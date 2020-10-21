|
|
|
Quibi Shutting Down After Six Months | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Quibi Shutting Down After Six Months | THR News
After raising nearly $2 billion in funding and promising to reinvent the way people consume entertainment programming, Quibi is shutting down six months after its launch.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Streaming service Quibi to end after six months
Streaming service Quibi said on Wednesday it intends to wind down its operations and start a process to sell its assets, just six months after its launch. Libby Hogan reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
In less time than it takes to make a baby, Quibi is shutting down.
The short-form video streaming...
Mashable - Published
|
Tweets about this
|