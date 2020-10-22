Global  
 

Trump Releases '60 Minutes' Interview Footage, Pro-Trump Doc Stalled at Amazon, Facebook and More | THR News

CBS aired clips of both Trump and Biden's upcoming '60 Minutes' interviews, and then Trump delivered on his promise and posted the full interview video to Facebook.

Also is a pro-Trump documentary getting the cold shoulder from Amazon and Facebook?


[NFA] The White House on Thursday released raw footage from an interview that U.S. President Donald Trump did with "60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl, breaking an agreement to keep material from the highly-anticipated clash private until an edited version could air this weekend. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Live updates: Final presidential debate between Trump and Biden

 Debate moderator Kristen Welker plans to bring up COVID-19, families, race, climate change, national security and leadership tonight.
Trump Campaign Draws Rebuke for Surveilling Philadelphia Voters

 President Trump’s campaign has been videotaping voters at ballot drop boxes, a tactic that could amount to illegal voter intimidation, Pennsylvania’s..
With less than two weeks to go before the election, the distributor of a pro-Trump documentary claims the film is being muzzled by Amazon and Facebook.

'Bias, hatred and rudeness': Trump posts unedited '60 Minutes' interview before it airs

 President Donald Trump posted full, unedited interviews that he and Vice President Mike Pence did with "60 Minutes" on Facebook on Thursday before the show's..
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has said the government needed to be "far quicker" at delivering new financial measures for businesses in Tier 2 coronavirus areas to avoid "unnecessary economic damage". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Amazon’s warehouse injury rates are so high that it faces a more costly workers’ comp classification

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Just last month, a stunning report showed how Amazon fulfillment centers across the country saw rising injury..
Amazon's new Echo speakers sound better, but do you need to upgrade?

 Amazon has raised the prices on the Echo, which now starts at $99, and the Dot, which starts at $60. They had sold for $79.99 and $49.99
Sony confirms Disney Plus, Netflix, and Twitch will be on the PS5 at launch

 Image: Sony

If you are planning to use your PlayStation 5 for more than just gaming — whether that’s to stream movies and TV shows on Netflix or..
Joe Biden Possible Assassination Plot by N.C. Man Busted with Guns, Explosives

 A North Carolina man may have been plotting the assassination of Joe Biden and showed an alarming fascination with domestic terrorism ... this according to the..
Political commentator Paul Begala on "The Takeout" — 8/14/2020

 Democratic political consultant and commentator Paul Begala joins Major to break down Joe Biden's veepstakes winner: Senator Kamala Harris. Begala and Major also..
President Trump attacked CBS News correspondent Lesley Stahl on Twitter, after a confrontational interview for an upcoming segment on “60 Minutes," Kris Van Cleave reports (1:26). WCCO 4 News At 5 -..

The interview with Leslie Stahl was confrontational. CBS News said Pres. Trump's decision to release the video breaks an agreement with the network.

