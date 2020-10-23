Do You Still Need Cable? The Answer May Be Yes If You Love The NFL.
Do You Still Need Cable? The Answer May Be Yes If You Love The NFL.
The American TV audience watches more NFL Football than any other sport.
With the 2020-21 season is in full swing, many are wondering how to watch the games.
It's still not that easy without a cable subscription, reports Business Insider.
Broadcast rights continue to be spread across several networks, with a few games per week.
The games are shown exclusively on some channels, including ESPN, NBC, Fox, CBS, and the NFL Network.