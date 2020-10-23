Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Keller @ Large: Who Won The Final Presidential Debate?

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Keller @ Large: Who Won The Final Presidential Debate?

Keller @ Large: Who Won The Final Presidential Debate?

Political analyst Jon Keller breaks down the final debate between President Trump and former Vice President Biden.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MA_News_Videos

MA TV News Keller @ Large: Who Won The Final Presidential Debate? - CBS Boston https://t.co/ZzCABkD2VX 6 minutes ago

FarminginYard

JB Keller @ Large: Trump Biden Final Debate Worth Watching, But Meaningless https://t.co/m9WT7FUDCR Keller drunk again… https://t.co/4EvV8qH0ky 26 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Final 2020 Presidential Debate: Biggest Moments From Trump, Biden [Video]

Final 2020 Presidential Debate: Biggest Moments From Trump, Biden

Here's what you missed during the final debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:25Published
Metro Detroit voters weigh in on the final presidential debate [Video]

Metro Detroit voters weigh in on the final presidential debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden scrapped over how to tame the raging coronavirus in Thursday’s final 2020 debate, largely shelving the rancor that overshadowed their..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:49Published
Trump, Biden Have Tense Exchange Over Immigration And Healthcare [Video]

Trump, Biden Have Tense Exchange Over Immigration And Healthcare

This was the second and final presidential debate.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:14Published