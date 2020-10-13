Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Acura MDX Prototype Reveal

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Acura MDX Prototype Reveal

Acura MDX Prototype Reveal

The unveiling of the Acura MDX Prototype previews the fourth-generation of the class-defining Acura MDX, America’s all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV.

On sale early next year, the new MDX will assume the flagship role in the Acura lineup as the most premium, performance-focused and technologically sophisticated SUV in Acura history.

Twenty years after the launch of the first-generation model, the bold new design and sumptuously appointed interior of the new MDX will be bolstered by an arsenal of new Acura technologies, an all-new performance-focused platform with MDX’s first-ever double wishbone front suspension, and the first application of the Type S high performance moniker to an Acura SUV.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Acura MDX Prototype Design Preview [Video]

Acura MDX Prototype Design Preview

The unveiling of the Acura MDX Prototype previews the fourth-generation of the class-defining Acura MDX, America’s all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV. On sale early next year, the new MDX..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:05Published
Acura MDX Prototype Driving Video [Video]

Acura MDX Prototype Driving Video

The unveiling of the Acura MDX Prototype previews the fourth-generation of the class-defining Acura MDX, America’s all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV. On sale early next year, the new MDX..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:41Published
Striking New Acura MDX Interior Design Teased Ahead of Global Debut [Video]

Striking New Acura MDX Interior Design Teased Ahead of Global Debut

Acura provided a glimpse of the dramatic new interior of the fourth-generation MDX ahead of its global debut, in prototype form, Oct. 14. The MDX Prototype presages the arrival of the new,..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:44Published