Acura MDX Prototype Reveal

The unveiling of the Acura MDX Prototype previews the fourth-generation of the class-defining Acura MDX, America’s all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV.

On sale early next year, the new MDX will assume the flagship role in the Acura lineup as the most premium, performance-focused and technologically sophisticated SUV in Acura history.

Twenty years after the launch of the first-generation model, the bold new design and sumptuously appointed interior of the new MDX will be bolstered by an arsenal of new Acura technologies, an all-new performance-focused platform with MDX’s first-ever double wishbone front suspension, and the first application of the Type S high performance moniker to an Acura SUV.