Brexit: 69 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU

Minister: ‘Fingers crossed’ we will get a Brexit deal



Home Office minister Kit Malthouse has talked up the chances of a trade deal with the EU, saying he was "hopeful", but remained adamant that the UK "can function without a deal" in terms of post-Brexit security arrangements.

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:04 Published on January 1, 1970