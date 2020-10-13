Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Koeman expects Madrid to be strong in El Clasico showdown

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:54s - Published
Koeman expects Madrid to be strong in El Clasico showdown

Koeman expects Madrid to be strong in El Clasico showdown

Dutchman takes charge of Barcelona in Spain's biggest footballing derby for the first time


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Madrid Madrid Capital of Spain

Bayern Munich launch their title defense in style

 AFP, PARIS Bayern Munich on Wednesday began their defense of the Champions League title in ominous fashion by crushing Atletico Madrid 4-0, while Liverpool and..
WorldNews

Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk: Zinedine Zidane's side shocked at home

 Shakhtar Donetsk were without 13 players but still picked up a famous win in Madrid.
BBC News

Promoted Cadiz stuns Real Madrid for first loss in Spain

 MADRID — Promoted Cádiz stunned Real Madrid 1-0 to win a Spanish league match at the defending champions for the first-ever time on Saturday. Led by veteran..
WorldNews
Zidane ready to rotate Madrid squad to cope with fixture congestion [Video]

Zidane ready to rotate Madrid squad to cope with fixture congestion

Real Madrid will need to keep rotating their players over the next few weeks to cope with the fixture congestion according to Zinedine Zidane.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:21Published

Ronald Koeman Ronald Koeman Manager of FC Barcelona

Koeman frustrated by Pique red card in big Barca win [Video]

Koeman frustrated by Pique red card in big Barca win

Ronald Koeman laments red card Gerard Pique received during 5-1 Champions League victory against Ferencvaros.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:51Published

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman says Lionel Messi’s performances ‘could be better’ after defeat by Getafe

 New Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has said Lionel Messi’s performances “could be better” following the side’s defeat by Getafe at the weekend. Barca,..
WorldNews

Messi's form could be better - Koeman

 Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman says star player Lionel Messi's performances "could be better" as they start their Champions League campaign.
BBC News
Barca not Champions League favourites, says Koeman [Video]

Barca not Champions League favourites, says Koeman

Koeman says Barcelona are not Chamions League favourites

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:03Published

El Clásico (basketball) El Clásico (basketball)

El Clasico XI: Who is in your combined Barcelona and Real Madrid team of the decade?

 It's the first El Clasico of the season on Saturday, so who would make your combined XI of players from the last decade?
BBC News

Barcelona Barcelona City in Catalonia, Spain

Young doctors in Barcelona take off clothes to highlight concerns [Video]

Young doctors in Barcelona take off clothes to highlight concerns

The doctors said taking their clothes off was meant to symbolise a lack of protection they felt in doing their jobs. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Restaurant staff protest against virus restrictions in Barcelona [Video]

Restaurant staff protest against virus restrictions in Barcelona

In Barcelona, hospitality industry workers took to the streets, banging pots and pans and throwing eggs at the city hall following an order for bars and restaurants to close for the next 15 days to slow rising coronavirus infections.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Alonso says Renault F1 test felt "amazing" [Video]

Alonso says Renault F1 test felt "amazing"

Double world champion Fernando Alonso says he is comfortable with Renault as he tests the latest Renault Formula One car in Barcelona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:45Published
Barcelona doctors strike to improve conditions [Video]

Barcelona doctors strike to improve conditions

Catalan primary care health workers took to the streets of Barcelona on Tuesday, on the first day of a four-day strike to demand better conditions and more resources to face the COVID pandemic. “We’re asking for help, because we cannot give people the resources they need to be treated during this COVID pandemic,” doctor Natalia Roses told Reuters.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Getafe 1-0 Barcelona: Koeman suffers first loss ahead of El Clasico

Ronald Koeman suffered the first defeat of his reign as Barcelona failed to capitalise on a shock...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Tweets about this