Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless breaks down Giants' Daniel Jones 80-yard stumble in Week 7 loss to Eagles | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Skip Bayless breaks down Giants' Daniel Jones 80-yard stumble in Week 7 loss to Eagles | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless breaks down Giants' Daniel Jones 80-yard stumble in Week 7 loss to Eagles | UNDISPUTED

The New York Giants couldn’t get out of their own way last night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Not only did New York give up an 11-point lead, but Daniel Jones also couldn’t quite find the endzone after breaking away from the pack on an 80-yard run then suddenly tripping and falling down all alone at the 8-yard line.

Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about Daniel Jones 80-yard stumble.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Giants blow late 11-point lead in loss to Eagles on Thursday Night Football

Evan Engram's third-down drop with just over two minutes remaining was a less glaring mistake than...
Newsday - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Antonio Cromartie decides if Cowboys still have a chance at winning NFC East | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Antonio Cromartie decides if Cowboys still have a chance at winning NFC East | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys are still first in the NFC East, despite their 2-4 season start. With a looming match up against Carson Wentz the Philadelphia Eagles and an onslaught of injuries for the offense,..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:09Published
Skip Bayless on what lies ahead for injured Dak after failed contract negotiations with Jerry Jones | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless on what lies ahead for injured Dak after failed contract negotiations with Jerry Jones | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys are moving forward without Dak Prescott after the QB suffered a season-ending ankle injury during their win over the New York Giants on Sunday. With Dak playing this season on the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:30Published
Skip Bayless speaks on Dak Prescott's devastating injury against Giants in Week 5 | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless speaks on Dak Prescott's devastating injury against Giants in Week 5 | UNDISPUTED

Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle while being tackled in the 3rd quarter in yesterday’s win against the New York Giants. Dak was carted off and immediately taken..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:27Published