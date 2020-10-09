Mitch McConnell dodges health questions despite bruised face, bandaged hands

Mitch McConnell Laughs Off Coronavirus ReliefDuring the only debate with his Democratic challenger, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell chuckled when confronted with the Senate’s inaction on additional coronavirus relief.
Stimulus, Shtimulus: Kudlow Poo-Poos Fed Chair's Plea For Stimulus PackageFed Chair Jay Powell warned on Tuesday that the US economy would suffer if another stimulus package isn't passed, which remains stalled in Congress. House Democrats passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus plan..
Mitch McConnell says White House's lax COVID rules are why he hasn't visited since AugustSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he hasn't been to the White House since August 6.