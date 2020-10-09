Mitch McConnell dodges health questions despite bruised face, bandaged hands

Mitch McConnell Laughs Off Coronavirus Relief



During the only debate with his Democratic challenger, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell chuckled when confronted with the Senate’s inaction on additional coronavirus relief. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:27 Published 1 week ago

Stimulus, Shtimulus: Kudlow Poo-Poos Fed Chair's Plea For Stimulus Package



Fed Chair Jay Powell warned on Tuesday that the US economy would suffer if another stimulus package isn't passed, which remains stalled in Congress. House Democrats passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus plan.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago